Who controls gurdwaras in the US? Check out results of a recent survey

Six out of 10 gurdwaras in the United States are run by committees, with a small number of them being controlled by individuals, according to a survey conducted by the American Sikh Council (ASC).

In what is said to be the first ever national gurdwara survey across the US, it found that 85% of the gurdwaras own their facility.

The survey also said that due to internal disagreements 6% were considering shutting down the gurdwara while 18% were planning to split and start a new gurdwara.

In a statement, ASC said it conducted the first ever comprehensive post Covid survey of gurdwaras across the US in collaboration with the Hartford International University for Religion and Peace, Hartford, CT.

It said the goal of the collaborative effort wasbased on a long-term engagement to observe, research and find constructive solutions to many of the issues emanating out of the survey study covering gurdwaras.

“Out of approximately 240 functioning Gurdwaras, 23 participated in the survey for the first time representing a wide range of demographics. The results of its first National Gurdwara Survey, provided some valuable insights into the current state of Gurdwaras,” it said in the statement.

The results are not yet available online at the Hartford university website.

ASC, an umbrella organisation representative of Sikhs in the US, is an elected body of Sikh gurdwaras and institutions, currently has 74 gurdwaras and Sikh institutions nationwide as members.

In 2020, Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund (Saldef) conducted the National Sikh American Survey, which is availlble here.

SOME RESULTS FROM THE ASC-HARTFORD SURVEY:

Gurdwaras: 60% are run by committees, while 33% are run by trustees and 7% are run by an individual.

Gurdwaras: 85% own their facility.

Gurdwara size by Sunday attendance: 47% have more than 250, 41% have between 101 -250, 6% have between 51 – 100 and 6% have less than 50.

Leadership structure: 61% run by a committee, 33% run by trustees and 6% run by an individual.

Selection of trustees was done by the congregation in 83% of the gurdwaras while in 17% they were appointed by the committee.

Due to internal disagreements 6% were considering shutting down the gurdwara while 18% were planning to split and start a new gurdwara.

Gurdwaras: 80% had ‘in person’ Khalsa Schools on Sundays for children, while 20% held them online.

Only 33% of the gurdwaras had Gatka training, the Sikh martial art.

Gurdwaras: 90% had ‘in person’ prayer.

45% of the gurdwaras had religious scripture studies for adults.

Less than 17% have activities geared towards Seniors.

At least 31% have a focus on social justice causes.

Only 15% have tutoring pre-college youth.

Feeding the homeless by gurdwaras: 25% do once a week; 50% do once a month; 17% do once a year; 8% do occasionally.

Gurdwaras: 71% hold regular public speaking competitions for the youth.

Gurdwaras: 71% hold regular kirtan competitions for the youth.

Gurdwaras: 71% hold open houses to invite the public in.

Only 18% are involved in chaplaincy in prisons.

Only 44% children regularly attend the Sunday schools

Gurdwara attendance: 44% attended regularly, 50% attended quite a lot and 6% only sometimes.

Parents talking about religion with their children: 19% a lot; 50% quite a bit; 25% a little and 6% not at all.

Talking to non-Sikhs about one’s religion: 6% a lot, 50% quite a bit, 25% a little and 19% not at all.

Post-Covid, the financial health of gurdwaras is: 18% in some difficulty, 36% are tight, but can manage, 27% are in good health and 18% are in excellent shape.

Since 2020, problems due to disagreements: 44% had no issue, 28% did not consider them serious, 7% in one instance people left, 7% withheld donations, 7% a member or staff left and 7% there is a pending or ongoing lawsuit.

Gurdwara conflicts: 67% due to personality issues and 33% are due to other issues.

Tensions vis-a-vis the surrounding society: 14% gurdwaras consider it high, 21% consider it average; 36% consider it relatively low and 29% consider it non-existent.

Hired security for the gurdwara: 23% have before 2015, 15% have hired since 2015, while 62% had none.

Security cameras: 54% installed before 2015, 38% installed after 2015 and 8% have none.

Alarm systems: 61% installed before 2015, 31% installed after 2015 and 8% had none.

Locking doors: 31% during services before 2015, 15% during service after 2015 and 54% do not.

25% have conducted training for adults for security.

Gurdwaras using 'ASC's Protocol for Protecting Gurdwaras': 23% are using it, while another 31% are aware but have never used it, while the balance are unaware of this resource.

Only 14% have check-in procedures for children;

Only 7% have vetted the adults who work with children;

Gurdwaras: 14% have conducted training for adults who work with children;

Gurdwaras using ‘ASC’s Conflict Resolution Services’: 15% are aware and have used it, 39% are aware but have not used it, while 46% are not aware of this resource.

Gurdwara outlook for the future: 45% is neutral; 15% is somewhat positive and 38% is very positive.

The average age of a granthi was 52 years, a parcharak 47 years and a kiratinya 43 years.

Party affiliation of attendees: 18% were republicans; 23% were democrats; 12% were independent. 41% had no preference and 6% were other.

(The above were taken direct from a press release emailed by the ASC)

