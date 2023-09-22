Butterworth plays host to regional Panjabi Bhasha Mela

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Some 80 students took part in the Panjabi Bhasha Mela for the northern region of the Peninsular Malaysia on Sept 16, with participants coming representing the Punjabi Education Centres (PEC) of Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Penang, Bayan Baru, Butterworth and Sungai Petani.

They took part in Gurbani shudh path (correct reading of Gurbani), kavita (peotry), story telling, prepared speech, impromptu speech, news reading, spelling competition and quiz.

On the same day, the Panjabi Bhasha Mela for the south zone – covering Negeri Sembilan, Malacca and Johor was held at Gurdwara Sahib Melaka.

The competition for the central zone, covering Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, will take place at Gurdwara Sahib Shah Alam on Sept 24 (Sunday) while for the Perak region at Guru Nanak Institution in Ipoh on Oct 1.

The Panjabi Bhasha Mela is a long running Malaysian-made annual Punjabi language competition organised by Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia (SNSM).

In 2015, for example, some 1,000 participants from 42 teams nationwide took part at the regional and national levels of the Malaysian-based Punjabi language carnival.

