Mata Pritam Kaur (1937 – 2023), Puchong

MATA PRITAM KAUR D/O SS MAKTAB SINGH

(wife of the late Sarban Singh Parmar (Ranau Wala)

29.07.1937 – 22.9.2023

With grief and sorrow we wish to inform the passing of our beloved mother Mata Pritam Kaur d/o SS Maktab Singh on 22nd September 2023.

Leaving behind,

Children and spouse

Late Pardeep Singh Parmar

Rawindar Singh Parmar/ Carrol Wong

Jasmin Kaur Parmar (Rita) / Balbeer Singh Khaira

Parveen Kaur Parmar / Maninderpal Singh Bhullar

Grandchildren

Satleen Kaur Khaira

Nikita Bhullar

Rhianne Bhullar

And

a host of relatives and friends.

We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the CVSKL ICU team, 3rd floor Ward, Dato Dr Tamil Selvam, Dr Jeyabalan Velayutham, Dr Nadia Ariffin, Dr Ngiu Chai Soon and Dr KL Tan, family and friends who have assisted and supported us during these past few months.

Last respect: 23rd September 2023 (Saturday), 8am onwards at No 3, Jalan 18D, Aman Sari, Puchong, 47100, Selangor.

Cortege leaves residence on 23rd September 2023 (Saturday) at 1.00pm

Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 23rd September 2023 (Saturday), at Nirvana Crematorium Seksyen 21, Shah Alam

Path da Bhog: TBC

Contact Details:

Jasmindar Kaur 012 – 267 2129

Rawindar Singh 012 – 391 5341

Parveen Kaur 019 – 200 3995

Best mum and Nani in the world. Will always cherish the memories and she will live on in our hearts with lots of love. ❤️

| Entry: 22 Sept 2023 | Source: Family

