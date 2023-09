Sarjit Kaur (1930 – 2023), Tanjung Rambutan

SARDARNI SARJIT KAUR D/O INDER SINGH

22 November 1930 – 25 September 2023

Sardarni Sarjit Kaur, wife of the late Sardar Kartar Singh Sathar of Tanjung Rambutan, Perak, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on 25 September 2023. She devoted her life to raising her family, and leaves behind a proud legacy.

CHILDREN

Bans Kaur & the late Awtar Singh, Ranjit Singh & Bhagwant Kaur, Piara Singh & Paramjit Kaur, Balwant Singh & Dheer Kaur, Gurmit Kaur & Murad Masalci, Jasbir Kaur & Jeffrey George, Manjit Kaur & Jaspal Singh, Sathwant Singh & Nancy Giam

GRANDCHILDREN

Navinder Singh & Jasvinder Josen, Devinder Singh & Bimeldeep Kaur, Govinder Singh & Kesvinder Kaur, Sanjit Singh (Vikesh) & Hausala Devi (Henna), Kiranjit Singh, Sangeeta Kaur & Nadarashnaraj, Kishanjit Singh & Rashvinjit Kaur, Kalwanjeet Singh (Kevin) & Aneet Kaur, Pavanjeet Singh & Ashvin Kaur, Amresh Singh, Arvind Masalci, Fateh Masalci, Kamran Sathar, Karina Sathar, Roshni George, Anusha George, Jay Anil Singh Shemar, Priya Shirin Kaur Shemar, Shaun Ting Sathar

GREAT GRANDCHILDREN

Jehan Singh Wathan, Jenevie Kaur Wathan, Himmat Singh Wathan, Millen Kaur Wathan, Rohan Shervayl Raj, Reneil Shervayl Raj, Renisha Shervayl Raj, Rhehana Kaur Sathar, Shanaya Kaur Sathar, Jayren Singh Sathar, Gia Kaur Sathar

Last respects at No 15, Persiaran Wira Jaya Barat 48, Desa Perwira, Gunung Rapat, Ipoh. Cortege leaves residence at 12pm, on 26th September 2023 (Tuesday), cremation at 12:30pm at Bercham Crematorium, Kampung Bercham, Ipoh

Path Da Bhog will be held on the 7th of October 2023 at Gurdwara Sahib Tanjung Rambutan from 10am to noon.

For further information, please contact:

+60 12 298 5118 (Piara Singh)

+60 12 514 1428 (Sathwant Singh)

+60 19 226 0074 (Jaspal Singh)

| Entry: 25 Sept 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here