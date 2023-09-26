66 more Punjab school principals attend Singapore training

Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains (right) flagging off school principals headed to SIngapore for their training

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

The fifth and sixth batches of Punjab school principals have left for a training programme in Singapore. The 66 principals were flagged off by Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Saturday (Sept 23).

These training programmes were conducted in collaboration with institutes like Principals Academy Inc (PAI) and the National Institute of Education (NIE) Singapore.

