In Loving Memory: Madam Ranjit Kaur (1945 – 2022), Retired Dental Staff Nurse Penang

FIRST MITHI YAAD
MADAM RANJIT KAUR D/O NAHAR SINGH
Retired Dental Staff Nurse, Sekolah Latihan Pergigian, Pulau Pinang.
(Wife of Late Master Harcharan Singh, Well known Mathematics Teacher, Penang)
Passed away on 20th October 2022
Loving mother, a great teacher, mentor and a best friend to many
Forever missed, loved and will never be forgotten by
Children: Sharmila, Harminder, Harsuneel, Harpal, Rashwin
And a host of relatives, friends and loved ones
Path da Bhog will be held on 8th October 2023 (Sunday) at Wadda Gurudwara Sahib, Jalan Gurudwara, Penang
Programme:
7am – 8.30am: Asa di Vaar
9am – 11.30am: Sukhmani Sahib followed by Kirtan & Katha
11.30am-12pm: Sahej Path da Bhog followed by Ardaas & Hukamnama;
12.30pm Onwards: Vegetarian lunch will be served
Contact details:
Suneel (019 – 473 0910)
Sharmila (012 – 652 5659)
