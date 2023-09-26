In Loving Memory: Madam Ranjit Kaur (1945 – 2022), Retired Dental Staff Nurse Penang

FIRST MITHI YAAD

MADAM RANJIT KAUR D/O NAHAR SINGH

Retired Dental Staff Nurse, Sekolah Latihan Pergigian, Pulau Pinang.

(Wife of Late Master Harcharan Singh, Well known Mathematics Teacher, Penang)

Passed away on 20th October 2022

Loving mother, a great teacher, mentor and a best friend to many

Forever missed, loved and will never be forgotten by

Children: Sharmila, Harminder, Harsuneel, Harpal, Rashwin

And a host of relatives, friends and loved ones

Path da Bhog will be held on 8th October 2023 (Sunday) at Wadda Gurudwara Sahib, Jalan Gurudwara, Penang

Programme:

7am – 8.30am: Asa di Vaar

9am – 11.30am: Sukhmani Sahib followed by Kirtan & Katha

11.30am-12pm: Sahej Path da Bhog followed by Ardaas & Hukamnama;

12.30pm Onwards: Vegetarian lunch will be served

Contact details:

Suneel (019 – 473 0910)

Sharmila (012 – 652 5659)

| Entry: 26 Sept 2023 | Source: Family

