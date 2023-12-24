Sikh camp celebrates 60th anniversary, goes green

A facilitator conducting a session at SNSM’s annual Gurmat Parchaar Samelan 2023 at Khalsa Land, Malaysia – Photo: SikhInside

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Some 900 participants and volunteers took part in a Malaysian Sikh youth camp which celebrated its 60th anniversary.

The one-week Annual Gurmat Parchaar Samelan, organised by the Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia (SNSM), ended yesterday (Dec 23). It was held at Khalsa Land, a Sikh campsite in Kuala Kubu Bahru, Selangor, that is owned by the organisation.

The participants were divided by age groups, with the teenagers in Miri Piri (300), the younger children in Mighty Khalsa (200) and Nikkey Khalsa (50).

The camp took a leap towards sustainability. In a collaboration with Asia CarbonX Change Plt (ACCP), the camp had utilised Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) sourced from a palm oil biogas plant.

“This eco-friendly initiative demonstrates how religious events can actively contribute to reducing carbon emissions, setting a pioneering example for future gatherings,” ACCP founder and MD Nirinder Singh Johl said in message to Asia Samachar.

The collaboration between SNSM and ACCP aimed at educating the community on the importance and feasibility of sustainable energy practices.

The opening session of SNSM’s annual Gurmat Parchaar Samelan 2023 at Khalsa Land, Malaysia – Photo: SNSM

RELATED STORY:

What are Samelan friends for (Asia Samachar, 21 Dec 2022)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here