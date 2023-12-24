Manjit Kaur (1957 – 2023)

Celebrating the life of

MANJIT KAUR

2.10.1957 – 23.12.2023

Manjit Kaur, 66-years-old, daughter to Late Shingara Singh & Late Amarjit Kaur of Ipoh, passed away peacefully on 23rd December 2023.

She is survived by husband Davindar, daughter Navin, son-in-law Sunil, grandsons Ranveer & Manveer who cherish her memory and the values she instilled in them. She will always remain in the hearts of all her family and friends.

She will be remembered for her kindness, compassion, and unwavering commitment to helping others. In her final act of generosity, she chose to donate her body to medical studies and research, leaving a lasting legacy of contributing to the advancement of science and medicine. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers or memorials, the family requests that contributions be made to Academy For Silent Mentor in honour of Manjit Kaur’s dedication to furthering medical education and research.

An Akhand Path to celebrate her life will be held at 11am on 25th December 2023 (Monday), with the Path Da Bhog at 10am on 27th December (Wednesday) at Niketan HQ, No 1 Jalan 14/35, Seksyen 14, 46100 Petaling Jaya, where friends and family can gather to honour her memory.

Please join us in remembering and celebrating the life of Manjit Kaur, a remarkable individual whose selflessness will continue to impact and benefit future generations through her noble donation.

Davindar 014 345 5727 | Sunil 016 607 9016

| Entry: 24 Dec 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here