The story of Guru Gobind Singh’s Sahibzade

The martyrdom of the Sahibzadas – the children of Guru Gobind Singh – holds many significant lessons. It is a memory worth honouring. Among others, it ignites our imagination to rise against oppression.

In the end of month of December, every year the global Sikh community honours the memory of the two younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh who were martyred at a very young age. The youngest Fateh Singh born on 25 February, 1699 was not even seven when he was martyred on Dec 12, 1705 along with his elder brother Zorawar Singh, born on 17 November 1696, who had just turned nine.

The story of children as young as the two Sahibzadas were, being subjected to brutal torture leading to death, is one of the most painful memories in Sikh history.

Then, there was the Battle of Chamkaur. The Khalsa, led by Guru Gobind Singh ji, faced a coalition forces of the Mughals led by Wazir Khan and the Hindu hill chiefs in the town of Chamkaur Sahib in the Northern Indian State of Punjab. Sahibzada Ajit Singh and Jujhar Singh were martyred in this battle.

To paraphrase Puran Singh in his masterpiece work The Spirit Born People, the martyrs of our history shall ever stand peerless in the glory of self-sacrifice for Him.

