Sardar Surinder Singh Lall Singh (1966 – 2023)

SARDAR SURINDER SINGH A/L LALL SINGH

Pssed away peacefully on 21st December 2023.

24.9.1966– 21.12.2023

Father: Late Lall Singh

Mother: Late Kartar Kaur

Leaving behind

Wife: Pritho Kaur

Children: Avinder Singh A/L Surinder Singh

Siblings

Phajan Singh / Paramjit Kaur

Narinder Kaur / Jit Singh

Late Harmit Singh / Editha

Jagjit Singh / Sukhpal Kaur

Harbinder Singh / Mukhtiar Kaur

Late Joginder Singh / Mandeep Kaur

PATH DA BHOG

Gurdwara Sahib Selayang

31st December 2023 (Sunday)

9.30am -12pm

You will always be part of us in our hearts and our prayers, we will miss you and fondly remember you in every moment of our life.

Contact:

Harbinder : 016 708 9243

Jagjit : 016 606 6153

Viran : 012 313 3819

Avin : 011 5550 5424

Sarjit : 013 370 6441

Gurdial: 012 604 7114

Please treat and accept this as a personal invitation from our family.

| Entry: 26 Dec 2023 | Source: Family

