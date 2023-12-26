Sardar Surinder Singh Lall Singh (1966 – 2023)

SARDAR SURINDER SINGH A/L LALL SINGH
Pssed away peacefully on 21st December 2023.
24.9.1966– 21.12.2023
Father: Late Lall Singh
Mother: Late Kartar Kaur
Leaving behind
Wife: Pritho Kaur
Children: Avinder Singh A/L Surinder Singh
Siblings
Phajan Singh / Paramjit Kaur
Narinder Kaur / Jit Singh
Late Harmit Singh / Editha
Jagjit Singh / Sukhpal Kaur
Harbinder Singh / Mukhtiar Kaur
Late Joginder Singh / Mandeep Kaur
PATH DA BHOG
Gurdwara Sahib Selayang
31st December 2023 (Sunday)
9.30am -12pm
You will always be part of us in our hearts and our prayers, we will miss you and fondly remember you in every moment of our life.
Contact:
Harbinder : 016 708 9243
Jagjit : 016 606 6153
Viran : 012 313 3819
Avin : 011 5550 5424
Sarjit : 013 370 6441
Gurdial: 012 604 7114
Please treat and accept this as a personal invitation from our family.
