Sardar Surinder Singh Lall Singh (1966 – 2023)

SARDAR SURINDER SINGH A/L LALL SINGH

Pssed away peacefully on 21st December 2023.

24.9.1966– 21.12.2023

Father: Late Lall Singh

Mother: Late Kartar Kaur

Leaving behind

Wife: Pritho Kaur

Children: Avinder Singh A/L Surinder Singh

Siblings
Phajan Singh / Paramjit Kaur
Narinder Kaur / Jit Singh
Late Harmit Singh / Editha
Jagjit Singh / Sukhpal Kaur
Harbinder Singh / Mukhtiar Kaur
Late Joginder Singh / Mandeep Kaur

PATH DA BHOG
Gurdwara Sahib Selayang
31st December 2023 (Sunday)
9.30am -12pm

You will always be part of us in our hearts and our prayers, we will miss you and fondly remember you in every moment of our life.

Contact:
Harbinder : 016 708 9243
Jagjit : 016 606 6153
Viran : 012 313 3819
Avin : 011 5550 5424
Sarjit : 013 370 6441
Gurdial: 012 604 7114

Please treat and accept this as a personal invitation from our family.

| Entry: 26 Dec 2023 | Source: Family

