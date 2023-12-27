Gian Singh Kundan Singh (1953 – 2023), Taman Sri Watan, Ampang

Jeha Chiri Likhiya Teha Hukam Kmahe,

Ghale Aave Nanka Sade Uthi Jaye

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

GIAN SINGH S/O KUNDAN SINGH

4.1.1953 – 27.12.2023

Ampang

Wife: Manjit Kaur d/o Late Banta Singh

Children / Spouses:

Karenjit Kaur

Sarjit Singh

Tharambir Singh / Balvinder Kaur

Harjit Singh / Harvinjit Kaur

Grandchildren:

Rajbir Singh

Ishaanbir Singh

Prabhveer Singh

Herlyn Kaur

Varseerat Kaur

SASKAAR / CREMATION:

4.00pm, 27 December 2023 (Wednesday)

Shamshaan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

Cortège leaves from residence at 3pm (Add: 9, Jalan Watan 1, Taman Sri Watan)

PATH DA BHOG

6 January 2024 (Saturday)

9am to 12.00 noon

Gurdwara Sahib Ampang

Contact:

Sarjit Singh (Kaka) 016 349 3297

Tharambir Singh (Ambi) 019 266 2645

Harjit Singh 016 303 2361

Your laughter and joy

always helped us taking one more step.

Your hard work and kindness

inspired us to be who we are today.

We can never thank you enough

for living the beautiful life you lived.

We love you, Papa.

Sadly missed by family, friends and relatives.

| Entry: 27 Dec 2023 | Source: Family

