Gian Singh Kundan Singh (1953 – 2023), Taman Sri Watan, Ampang

Jeha Chiri Likhiya Teha Hukam Kmahe,
Ghale Aave Nanka Sade Uthi Jaye
ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
GIAN SINGH S/O KUNDAN SINGH
4.1.1953 – 27.12.2023
Ampang
Wife: Manjit Kaur d/o Late Banta Singh
Children / Spouses:
Karenjit Kaur
Sarjit Singh
Tharambir Singh / Balvinder Kaur
Harjit Singh / Harvinjit Kaur
Grandchildren:
Rajbir Singh
Ishaanbir Singh
Prabhveer Singh
Herlyn Kaur
Varseerat Kaur
SASKAAR / CREMATION:
4.00pm, 27 December 2023 (Wednesday)
Shamshaan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL
Cortège leaves from residence at 3pm (Add: 9, Jalan Watan 1, Taman Sri Watan)
PATH DA BHOG
6 January 2024 (Saturday)
9am to 12.00 noon
Gurdwara Sahib Ampang
Contact:
Sarjit Singh (Kaka) 016 349 3297
Tharambir Singh (Ambi) 019 266 2645
Harjit Singh 016 303 2361
Your laughter and joy
always helped us taking one more step.
Your hard work and kindness
inspired us to be who we are today.
We can never thank you enough
for living the beautiful life you lived.
We love you, Papa.
Sadly missed by family, friends and relatives.
| Entry: 27 Dec 2023 | Source: Family
