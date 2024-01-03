Gurcharan Singh (1929 – 2023), Ipoh / Formerly from Sungai Pari

In Loving Memory of

MR GURCHARAN SINGH BAL S/O JAG SINGH

15.4.1929 – 3.1.2024

From Ipoh | Formerly from Sungai Pari.

Village: Chellari

Departed Sardar Gurcharan Singh Bal was the pillar and cornerstone of the Sikh community in Ipoh being born and bred there from the 1920s.

He is known as a gentle, soft spoken man with defining principles and a disciplined individual. He had always enforced hard work and the ideals of being responsible and honest.

He leaves behind his family of children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Wife: LATE MADAM RATTAN KAUR BAL

Children

Late Mr Joginder Singh Bal

Late Mr Manjit Singh Bal

Late Mr Pradeep Singh Bal

Late Mr Kuldeep Singh Bal

Mdm Sawaran Kaur Bal

Mdm Ranjit Kaur Bal

Mdm Sarjit Kaur Bal

Mdm Darchun Kaur Bal

Funeral will be held on 4 January 2024 (Thursday) at Sikh Crematorium, Jalan Gurdwara Ipoh

(Next to Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh)

Cortege leaves at 1.30pm from No 11, Jalan Pari Baru 4, Taman Che Wan, 30100, Ipoh, Perak

Contact

016 500 6675 Mr Manminder Singh

016 593 3997 Mr Harjinder Singh

| Entry: 3 Jan 2024 | Source: Family

