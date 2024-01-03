Sukhbir joins Viu Malaysia as advertising head

Prior to this, Sukhbir was the head of sales for Malaysia at Chinese video streaming giant subsidiary iQiyi International for close to three years.

Sukhbir Sidhu

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Viu, a regional over-the-top (OTT) video service provider, has appointed Sukhbir Singh Sidhu as its advertising head.

In his new role, Sukhbir will be responsible for driving growth and revenue for Viu’s advertising business in Malaysia.

Prior to this, Sukhbir was the head of sales for Malaysia at Chinese video streaming giant subsidiary iQiyi International for close to three years.

Sukhbir brings with him over 18 years of experience in the media and advertising industry with stints at TGV Cinemas, Star Radio Group and Astro Radio.

“Sukhbir is an exceptional leader with a profound understanding of the media and advertising landscape in Malaysia. His experience, expertise, and passion for the industry will be invaluable as we continue to expand our advertising business and deliver even greater value to our partners,” said Viu Malaysia Country Manager Kingsley Warner in a statement.

“Media sales runs in my blood,” Sukhbir writes at his LinkedIn page.

