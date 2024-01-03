Sertuan Singh (1950 – 2023), Port Dickson, Ex Teacher

SERTUAN SINGH (PORT DICKSON, EX TEACHER)

S/O LATE BAHADUR SINGH AND LATE PERITAM KAUR (TELUK INTAN)

2.7.1950 – 30.12.2023

Passed away peacefully on 30 December 2023.

He will be dearly missed and forever cherished by:

Spouse: Sukhjit Kaur d/o Late Pritam Singh and Late Sham Kaur (Ipoh)

Daughters / Spouses:

Charveen Kaur Sandhu / Dr Ralph Nirven Kumar Marappan,

Jesmeet Kaur Sandhu / Dr Amardev Singh Thanu

Sister, brothers, in laws, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, relatives and friends

PATH DA BHOG

6 January 2024 (Saturday), 10am to 12pm

Gurudwara Sahib Titiwangsa

Jesbil Singh 012 – 308 1904

Dr Amardev Singh 0122141091

Legacy of Light: A Tribute to a Remarkable Soul, Sertuan Nanaji

A man of a few words, yet immense impact,

His essence lingers, a radiant light.

Grace woven in each step of his stride,

A pillar of strength in life’s tide.

Observant eyes, twinkling with mirth,

In the vast galaxy, he’s a cherished birth.

Intellect and intelligence intertwined,

A star that forever in our hearts will shine.

Patience, a virtue stiched in his quilt,

Endurance and determination, the cloak of his spirit.

Generous, resolute, and caring,

A heart of gold, legacy worth sharing.

Spiritual threads weave through his soul,

An innate humour, making his spirit whole.

Independent being a gem so true

A precious heart, like morning dew.

In the tapestry of memories, he’s alive,

A true gem, a legacy that’s everlasting.

We have our very own angel watching over us.

Missed and loved.

Forever treasured in our hearts.

~ Thaneeisha Kaur

| Entry: 3 Jan 2024 | Source: Family

