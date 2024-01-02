Darshan Singh (1945 – 2023), Bandar Sunway

SARDAR DARSHAN SINGH S/O PIARA SINGH

2.8.1945 – 1.1.2024

Bandar Sunway | Village: Rouke Kalan, Moga, Punjab

I am at peace, my soul at rest

There is no need for tears

For with your love I was so blessed

For all those many years.

It is with deep sadness we share the passing away of our beloved Father

Leaving Behind:

Wife: Munjit Kaur d/o Najar Singh

Children / Spouses:

Baljit Singh (Sydney, Australia) / Chand Kaur

Resham Singh

Pritam Singh (Sydney, Australia)

Siblings:

Jit Kaur (Len Seng Garden, PJ)

Surjit Kaur (Surrey, England)

SASKAR /CREMATION

Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur)

Wednesday, 3 January 2024

10.30am: Sukhmani Sahib followed by Kirtan

12noon: Saskar / Cremation

PATH DA BHOG

Saturday, 20 JAN 2024

10am to 12pm

Gurudwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Jalan Utara & Lorong Utara B, 46860 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Please treat and accept this as a personal invitation from our family.

Contact List

Baljit 012 3580431

Munjit 012 3860431

Pritam 016 2558552

Nina 017 3365500

Entry: 2 Jan 2024 | Source: Family

