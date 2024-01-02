Darshan Singh (1945 – 2023), Bandar Sunway

SARDAR DARSHAN SINGH S/O PIARA SINGH
2.8.1945 – 1.1.2024
Bandar Sunway | Village: Rouke Kalan, Moga, Punjab
I am at peace, my soul at rest
There is no need for tears
For with your love I was so blessed
For all those many years.
It is with deep sadness we share the passing away of our beloved Father
Leaving Behind:
Wife: Munjit Kaur d/o Najar Singh
Children / Spouses:
Baljit Singh (Sydney, Australia) / Chand Kaur
Resham Singh
Pritam Singh (Sydney, Australia)
Siblings:
Jit Kaur (Len Seng Garden, PJ)
Surjit Kaur (Surrey, England)
SASKAR /CREMATION
Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur)
Wednesday, 3 January 2024
10.30am: Sukhmani Sahib followed by Kirtan
12noon: Saskar / Cremation
PATH DA BHOG
Saturday, 20 JAN 2024
10am to 12pm
Gurudwara Sahib Petaling Jaya
Jalan Utara & Lorong Utara B, 46860 Petaling Jaya, Selangor
Please treat and accept this as a personal invitation from our family.
Contact List
Baljit 012 3580431
Munjit 012 3860431
Pritam 016 2558552
Nina 017 3365500
