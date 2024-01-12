Darshan Kaur d/o Labh Singh (1947 – 2024), Ipoh, Perak

DARSHAN KAUR D/O LABH SINGH

22.4.1947 – 7.1.2024

Husband: Late Sardar Ashok Singh

Daughter / Spouse:

Harpreet Kaur / Harjindar Singh

Grandchildren:

Harjoth Kaur, Prabjoth Singh, Akaaljoth Kaur, Ekjoth Singh

PATH DA BHOG

20 January 2024 (Saturday)

6.15pm – 9pm

Gurdwara Sahib Selayang

Contact:

Harjindar Singh 012 – 694 8205

Harpreet Kaur 017 – 880 8038

She was a pillar of strength and a source of boundless love. She leaves behind a legacy of warmth and wisdom. Her nurturing presence will be profoundly missed, but her spirit will forever guide and inspire us.

Our hearts are heavy with grief, yet filled with gratitude for the precious moments we shared. May she find eternal peace, and may the memories we hold dear bring comfort to our grieving hearts.

| Entry: 12 Jan 2024 | Source: Family

