Sardarni Pertap Kaur (1934 – 2024), Air Panas, Setapak

SARDARNI PERTAP KAUR D/O LATE NAGINDER SINGH SANDHU

With profound grief and sorrow, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dearest Mata ji, Sardarni Pertap Kaur d/o The Late Naginder Singh Sandhu, wife of The Late Sardar Phangan Singh Gill (Chugawa), from Air Panas, Setapak, on 11th January 2024.

She leaves behind

Children / Spouse:

Gurthew Kaur / Sukhdev Singh Sandhu (Shah Alam) Sukhdev Singh Gill (MAS) / Git Kaur (Canada) The Late Nerdev Kaur / Jaspaul Johal (Canada) Malkit Singh Gill / Amarjit Kaur (Setapak) Surinder Kaur / Jusvir Singh Dhaliwal (Tampin) Rabinder Kaur Gill (Canada)

Grandchildren / Spouse:

Sharanjit Kaur / Gurcharan Singh ⁠Narinder Singh Sandhu (Cheras) / Surinder Kaur ⁠Rosvinder Kaur / Manjit Singh Simrethpal Kaur / Ramesh Singh Asha Johal Kiranjeet Kaur / Charanjit Singh Taryn Johal / Daniel ⁠Amandeep Kaur / Savinderjit Singh Melinder Kaur ⁠Gurvindave Singh ⁠Arvin Dadwall / Brittney Sidhu

Great grandchildren:

Aneesha Kaur Dhanoa ⁠Manjoth Kaur ⁠Navjoth Kaur ⁠Trishapal Kaur ⁠Navraaj Singh Johl ⁠Treshya Kaur Bhal ⁠Nathan ⁠Louis ⁠Aryan Singh Bhal ⁠Manraaj Singh Johl ⁠Jaiveer Singh Basram

FUNERAL

12 January 2024 (Friday)

12.00pm: Cortage leaving from her residence (No. 516, Jalan Air Jerneh, Air Panas, 53200 Kuala Lumpur)

2.00 pm: Last respect at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL)

4.00pm: Saskaar / Cremation

Malkit Singh Gill +6013 266 9488

Sukhdev Singh Sandhu +6012 356 0121

Ranjit Singh +6012 278 0758

House Location: https://waze.com/ul/hw2864suym

Crematorium Location: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80

| Entry: 12 Jan 2024 | Source: Family

