Virandeep Singh takes over as Malaysia cricket captain

In 2019, Virandeep made history as the first Malaysian cricket player to make it into the professional league when he joined Chitwan Tigers for the 4th Edition of the Everest Premier League 2021, Nepal’s biggest T20 cricket tourney.

Virandeep Singh (standing, 6th from left) and team when leaving for Sri Lanka in preparation for the upcoming Hong Kong One Day Series & the ICC CWC Challenge League Playoff, which will be held in Hong Kong and Malaysia from Jan 29 to Feb 12, 2024 and Feb 20 to March 3, respectively – Photo: Malaysian Cricket Association

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Virandeep Singh has taken over the captaincy of the Malaysian cricket team from Ahmad Faiz Mohammad Noor who served as the skipper since 2013.

“The time is right for the baton to be passed on and I am indeed honoured to hand over the reign to Virandeep Singh,” he said in a statement released by the Malaysian Cricket Association (MCA).

Known as “Captain Marvel” Faiz to the local fans and cricket fratemity, one of Faiz’s memorable events was the 2017 SEA Games, where the team clinched Gold in the T20i Format and Silver in the 50 Overs Category. His consistency and even temperament are some of his best attributes as a player and a captain that glued the team together, leading the Malaysia team to be in the top 25 ICC World Ranking, the statement added.

MCA president Mohammed Iqbal Ali bin Kassim Ali said he was confident of Virandeep’s capabilities both as a player and a leader.

Viran takes over as captain commencing from the prep-tour to Sri Lanka and Hong Kong from Jan 10 to Feb 10, 2024, in preparation for the upcoming ICC CWC Challenge League Playoff, which is a 50 Over format, while the role of vice captain will be handed over to yet another talented player, Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak who also has his list of achievements to his name.

Viran is currently positioned 83 under the Men’s T201 All Rounder Ranking.

In September 2023, Virandeep became the fastest associate player and the 6th fastest player to achieve the incredible feat of scoring 2,000 runs in the T20i format.

