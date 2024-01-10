SGPC tells granthis, raagis to avoid flashy colours

Live kirtan at Darbar Sahib, Amritsar on Jan 10, 2024 – Photograb from SGPC Live video

By Asia Samachar | Panjab |

The SGPC has implemented a dress code for ‘granthis’ and ‘raagis’ deputed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple and other gurdwaras.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) directive, issued to the managements of around 80 gurdwaras, is to ensure that they should wear only traditional white ‘churidaar kurta, pyjamas’, navy blue turban and keep flowing beard during their duty hours.

During the winter season, they have been advised to go in for jackets, sweaters, coats or shawl but avoid flashy colours.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said all gurdwara managements had been directed to ensure compliance of these orders, meant for those who would be deputed to perform kirtan or other rituals inside the gurdwaras, reports TNS.

“The dress code is set for simplicity. It is as per the Sikh rehat maryada set by the Gurus. Particularly, the ‘granthis’ and ‘raagis’ who perform their duties in the presence of Guru Granth Sahib will have to follow it strictly.

“A new trend was witnessed among the ‘granthis’ and ‘raagis’ who have been modifying the traditional ‘churidaar kurta, pyjama’ into western style clothing on their own,” he said.

The ‘granthis’ act as ceremonial reader of Guru Granth Sahib while the ‘raagis’ play hymns (shabads) in different ragas as prescribed in Guru Granth Sahib.

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here