New Jersey swears in its first Sikh, Indian American woman mayor

Neena Singh takes oath of office as the Mayor of New Jersey

By Asia Samachar | United States |

Neena Singh is officially the first Sikh and Indian American woman mayor in New Jersey.

Mayor Singh is the first elected Sikh and Indian-American woman serving as mayor in New Jersey, and Deputy Mayor Barragan is the first Latinx deputy mayor in the township, according to details shared at the Montgomery Township NJ Facebook page.

Neena, a resident of Montgomery for 24 years — and its previous deputy mayor — was sworn in during the Montgomery Township Reorganization Meeting last week. She won the election after being unanimously voted by fellow township committee members.

She takes over from outgoing Mayor Devra Keenan.

