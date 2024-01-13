JALWANT KAUR D/O RATTAN SINGH

1938 – 2024

Wing Onn Garden, Ipoh Perak

Husband: Gian Singh s/o Suba Singh (Baba Bakala)

With profound grief and sorrow, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dearest Mata ji, Jalwant Kaur, on 12 January 2024.

Leaving behind her Husband, Sons, Daughter, Daughter-In-Law, Sons-In-Law, Grandchildren, Sister and a host of Relatives and Friends.

Saskaar / Cremation: 1.30pm, 13 January 2024 (Saturday) at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh Crematorium, Ipoh

Cortege leaves from house No 17, Lebuh Wing Onn 2, Taman Wing Onn, 30010, Ipoh, Perak (behind McDonalds) at 1pm

Harpal Singh (Son) 016 565 7246

Shebby Singh (Grandson) 016 534 2541

| Entry: 13 Jan 2024 | Source: Family

