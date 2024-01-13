MATA PRITAM KAUR SANDHU (NINDRO)

(1931 – 2024)

(Formerly from Malim Nawar, Perak)

Daughter of Late Sardar Magar Singh Sandhu & Late Sardarni Thakur Kaur (Village: Sarhali Kalan; District: Amritsar)

Wife of Late Sardar Harnam Singh Sidhu (Village: Chander; District: Amritsar)

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 13th January 2024

“A beautiful lady with an even more beautiful soul, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother”

Leaving behind

Children / Spouse:

Soran Kaur Sidhu

Late Sardar Tolork Singh Sidhu / Dr. Narinderjit Kaur

BK Sidhu

Prof. Dr. Jatswan Singh Sidhu / Paramjit Kaur

Grandchildren / Spouse:

Dr. Rizal Zamani Idris / Irayanie Mansur (Kota Kinabalu)

Dr. Rafiq Idris / Dr. Siti Fatmah Suahid (Kota Kinabalu)

Dr. Simran Kaur Sidhu

Devinder Singh Sidhu/ Ashwinder Kaur Gill (Qatar)

Tarlochan Singh Sidhu/ Beljit Kaur

Dr. Manjeet Singh Sidhu/ Dr. Hasreen Deep Kaur

Kabir Singh Bhatti

Ajit Singh Sidhu

Jasleen Kaur Sidhu

Great Grandchildren:

Shariff Raftar

Emira Elmedina

Fatmah Azzehra

Cortège departs from No 7, Lorong SS3/59C, Petaling Jaya at 1pm on Sunday, 14th January 2024 for cremation at Nirvana Memorial Park (Shah Alam), Taman Perkuburan, Jalan Pusaka 21/1, Off Persiaran Jubli Perak, Section 21, 40300 Shah Alam.

Direction to the residence:

https://maps.google.com/?q=3.109677,101.612724

Sri Akhand Path Sahib will commence at 12pm on 15th January 2024 (Monday) followed by Antim Ardaas at 11am on 17th January 2024 (Wednesday) at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya (GSPJ). Guru Ka Langgar (Vegetarian Meals) will be served throughout the program.

Contact:

Prof. Dr. Jatswan 016 222 3681

BK Sidhu 012 202 8088

Paramjit Kaur 016 209 3462

Tarlochan 011 1853 2586

