9 steps to be a happier person

By Piara Singh | Experience |

Here are 10 things you can do to be a happier person.

Ditch negative self-talk. We are often our own critics, doubting our abilities and potential. Make use of positive affirmations. Let go of perfectionism. Perfectionism can cause stress and rob us of joy. Accept own mistakes and flaws. Just strive for own excellence. Say no to over-commitment. When there is too much to handle, too much responsibility taking too much time and energy, it leads to stress, burnout, unhappiness. Cut down on digital overload. Too many notifications, emails, WhatsApp messages, social media, updates. These can waste your time and energy. Set only a limited, specific time for them. Break free from unhealthy relationships. They cause stress and drag you down. Accept only people who respect and value you. Rid yourself of the comparison game. Don’t compare yourself to others. There will always be someone better off or luckier and more successful. So let it be. Reduce caffeine intake. Can cause sleep disturbances and anxiety. Let go of past regrets. Forget past mistakes. They cast a shadow on happiness. Don’t ignore self-care for your physical, mental and emotional well-being. Have enough exercise, be positive, try to be happy whatever the situation.

RELATED STORY:

I am learning new things everyday, says Sikh geoscientist (Asia Samachar, 11 June 2023)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here