100 students attend Jamnu Sikh youth camp

Some 100 students took part in a three-day Sikh camp hosted and organised by the Sant Khushal Singh Gurmat Vidyalaya and Khoj Kendra in Marh Bagh, Jammu from Jan 5 to 7, 2024.

The educational initiative, operating under the guidance of Sant Tejwant Singh, was coordinated by parcharak Kulwant Singh.

The students, ranging from class 2 to class 10, hailed from SGSD School Domana and various other educational institutions.

Among the speakers at the camp were Prithi Singh, Harmohinder Singh and Paramjit Singh from the Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle in Ludhiana. They lent their expertise to provide comprehensive insights into Gurmat life and the teachings of Guru Sahibans.

The focal point of the camp was to imbue students with a foundational understanding of Sikhism’s principles, elucidating the essential events in Sikh history. The overarching goal was to guide these young minds towards bright future careers while instilling virtuous moral values and fostering a commitment to serving humanity. – Report by Dr Jasbir Singh Sarna

