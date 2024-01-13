SikhRI revamps Guru Granth project website

The site, currently housing 410 Sabad units, has 10% of the Sabads in the Guru Granth Sahib. The estimated completion date for this extensive project is within the next 15-20 years

The Guru Granth Sahib Project by SikhRI

By SikhRi | Statement |

Hackettstown, NJ, USA, 13 January 2024 — Sikh Research Institute (SikhRI) is pleased to announce the official release of the newly designed The Guru Granth Sahib Project (TGGSP) website for the seekers. This unveiling, inspired by the historic laying of Sri Harimandar Sahib’s foundation stone under Guru Arjan Sahib on 1 Magh (13 Jan 1588), commemorates a significant milestone. In homage to this historic event, SikhRI and the entire TGGSP team humbly present a noteworthy achievement: a user-centric, immersive platform for seekers worldwide.

“The launch is a tribute to the spirit of openness, service, and tranquility witnessed during the inauguration of Sri Darbar Sahib. It extends a heartfelt invitation to seekers, encouraging them to delve into the profound teachings of the Sabad,” says Kulvir Singh, SikhRI Board Chair.

Launched with the Asa Ki Var composition, the site currently houses 410 Sabad units, including the entire collection revealed by Guru Teghbahadar Sahib. We’ve been graced to share 10% of the Sabads in the Guru Granth Sahib. The estimated completion date for this extensive project is within the next 15-20 years.

Inspired by the sacred ambiance of Sri Harimandar Sahib, the new website transcends the digital realm, shifting from an academic style tailored for a research audience to an immersive and transformative experience designed for seekers. Intuitive navigation fosters a dynamic, growing, and ever-improving companion for users. Accessibility features such as text resizing and improved contrast have been implemented to ensure the site is accessible to all.

“Responding to user feedback and driven by a commitment to enhancing the user experience, the revamped platform is developed collaboratively by two tech partners, Sequent and Trantor’s technical prowess alongside SikhRI’s internal team, ” states Harinder Singh, SikhRI’s co-founder and Project Lead of TGGSP. “The design centers on the user’s journey, enabling deeper exploration of the Sabad’s vastness and Nam’s experience.”

“In realizing the vision of making the Sabad accessible globally, the new website stands as a pillar of progress,” expresses Dr. Jaswant Singh, Director of Gurbani Research at the Sikh Research Institute and Content Lead of TGGSP. “The user interface becomes a gateway for seekers to connect with the profound revelations of the Guru Granth Sahib.”

RELATED STORY:

Barah Maha: Asar (Asia Samachar, 21 June 2023)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here