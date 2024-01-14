Pusing stirs Dasam Granth issue

We are doing exactly how it is done in Patna Sahib and Hazoor Sahib. It is in two darbars [one for the SGGS and the other for the DG] and it is separate. We are following exactly as it is done there. - Jasbir Singh, Pusing

Gurdwara Sahib Pusing (Insert: A portion of the event’s poster)

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

The contentious issue surrounding Dasam Granth (DG) is set to reignite with the planned akhand path of the granth, originally called the Bachitter Natak, at a gurdwara in Perak next week, the first such event in Malaysia.

Gurdwara Sahib Pusing (GSP), a well-frequented gurdwara with a small affinity Sanggat, has announced plans to run the continuous reading of the DG in a four-day programme starting on Thursday (Jan 18) to commemorate the birth of Guru Gobind Singh.

The gurdwara plans to run continuous reading of both the DG and the Sri Guru Granth Sahib (SGGS). The DG akhand path runs from Jan 18-20 while that of the SGGS from Jan 19 to 21.

In response, the Malaysian Gurdwaras Council (MGC) has issued a letter urging the Pusing gurdwara to abort the ‘divisive’ programme which it claimed goes against the existing Sikh code of conduct called the Sikh Rehat Maryada (SRM).

“Our letter is to educate the Sanggat (congregation),” MGC president Jagir Singh told Asia Samachar.

But the event is set to take place. When contacted, GSP committee president Jasbir Singh dismissed MGC’s concerns, saying that the council has has no right to interfere in the management of its gurdwara.

“We are doing exactly how it is done in Patna Sahib and Hazoor Sahib. It is in two darbars [one for the SGGS and the other for the DG] and it is separate. We are following exactly as it is done there. Next year we are calling them [Patha Sahib leaders] down,” he told Asia Samachar in a telephone conversation. “Tell them [MGC] to stay within the scope of their job, and don’t interfere in what we are doing in our gurdwara.”

In his defence, Jasbir pointed out that the DG is read at the two takhts. Patna Sahib, located in Bihar, is the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh while Hazoor Sahib marks the site where Guru Gobind Singh had his camp in 1708.

The other three Sikh takhts are the Sri Akal Takht Sahib at Amritsar, Takhat Sri Keshgarh Sahib at Anandpur and Takhat Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda, Punjab.

Takht Sri Harmandar in Patna Sahib has started preparation for celebration of Guru Gobind Singh’s 357th Prakash Gurpurab from Jan 15 to 17, according to its website.

The DG is contentious with some Sikhs rejecting, either all or in part, of its content as the writings of Guru Gobind Singh while another segment holds that the entire granth contains the compositions of the tenth Sikh Guru. To the detractors, some of the material have been deemed pornographic, but the promoters point out that they contain lessons for life.

MGC LETTER

In its letter, MGC president has called on Sikhs at large not to attend or participate in the Pusing gurdwara programme.

“The doing of the Akhand Path of DG at Gurdwara Sahib Pusing is unprecedented as no Gurdwara in Malaysia has done it since the last about 160 years from the time the Sikhs first came to Malaysia in the 1860’s until today.

FOR MORE ARTICLES ON DASAM GRANTH, CLICK HERE

“The Gurdwaras should remain united as they have done all this while and reject any attempt to divide them by doing the unprecedented Akhand Path of Bachitar Natak/ Dasam Granth. This is a great transgression of Antham Hukum of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. “Sabh Sikhan Ko Hukam Hai Guru Manio Granth.” Only Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji is our living Guru today and it is complete. Guru Joth is found in Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji only,” according to the MGC letter.

RESOLUTION

Due to the ‘serious consequences’ of the Pusing event, the letter noted that a meeting of the leadership of MGC, Ipoh-based Khalsa Diwan Malaysia (KDM), Kuala Lumpur-based Tatt Khalsa Diwan and some religious scholars was held on Jan 7.

A resolution passed at the meeting noted that installing DG on par with SGGS was a violation of the Panth approved SRM and Gurmatta-1, while the performance of Aarti Aarta simultaneous reading of other Bani were Manmat and disallowed by the SRM.

On Akhand Path, it noted that the SRM states that reading of any other recitation during Akhand Path of SGGS was disallowed.

It noted that Guru Gobind Singh did not give DG the same status of being at par, adding that Guru Ji ‘only and only gave Gurtagaddi to Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, due to it, no Parkash of any other Granth can be made at par with Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji’.

Thus, it said the Gurmatta-1 clearly disallows Parkash of any other Pustak/Granth including DG to be on par with SGGS.

It also quoted the Amritsar-based Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) resolution No. 36672 3/4 -73 which stated that Charithropakhyan, which is found in DG, is not “Dasmesh Bani”, and that this are translations of ancient Hindu Mythological tales. Dasmesh is a reference to the 10th Guru, Guru Gobind Singh.

Lawyer and Kuala Lumpur-based Sikh pacharak Manjeet Singh was qupted thus in the resolution: “The Dasam Granth in its present form was compiled by a Committee in 1902. This compilation was not by any Satguru Ji, and the DG does not have any Guru Jot in it.

“In contrast, as you examine the contents of DG, you will find that apart from the Amrit Sanchar Banis and certain passages that are read in Rehras Sahib, about 94% of DG is not Niranjan Naam. About 46% of the DG is in praise of Devi Devas, that is in praise of Maya, created ones. Another 45% or so, is the Charithropakhyan, which are tales of treachery and of lustful women and men. In these Charithropakhyan, there are many insulting references to Guru Gobind Singh Ji.”

In its appeal to the Pusing gurdwara, the resolution said that since the Sikhs first came to Malaysia from the 1860’s to date (2024), no gurdwara in Malaysia has placed another book/Granth on par with SGGS.

“Gurdwara Sahib Pusing is a small Gurdwara with only 3-4 local families. We are to warn that any installation of DG at par with Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji within the premises of a Gurdwara Sahib goes against the teachings of our Guru and the Sikh Rehat Maryada.

“This Meeting therefore appeals to the Gurdwara Sahib Pusing Parbandhaks to abort their divisive move. The flyer does not give any name of the organizing body of the programme and only one phone no. is given (016-213 7584). Thus, the Gurdwara Sahib Pusing will be responsible for the event,” it said.

The resolution also added: “In view of the above any installation of DG to be on par and like manner (eg. Having “Chour Sewa”, “Chandani”, “Rumaleh” which can only be used for Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji) will be a violation of the Sikh Rehat Maryada, Akal Takhat Gurmatta-1, SGPC Resolution No. 36672 3/4 -8-73, Gurmat and Guru Jot.”

BIGGER EVENT NEXT

In the telephone conversation yesterday, Pusing’s Jasbir said there were around 15 Sikh families in Pusing, and more in its immediate vicinity.

He made it clear that the gurdwara was not backing down from organising the DG akhand path event. In fact, they have bigger plans for next year.

“We are very proud and are leading all gurdwaras to do so in the coming years. Just like how we got from Gurdwara Council the letter that you cannot have aarti, you cannot have joth, and you cannot have nagar kirtan many years back.

“I studied for 10 years in Panjab and I’ve seen all those being done there. Who’s Gurdwara Council to say you cannot do it. Please don’t mislead the community. Please don’t confuse them and tear them [apart],” he said.

RELATED STORY:

Is Dasam Granth written by Guru Gobind Singh? (Asia Samachar, 10 Sept 2022)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here