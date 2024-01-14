Mata Jaswant Kaur Mann wife of Late Kartar Singh Dhillon (SGT 6797), Ipoh

MATA JASWANT KAUR MANN D/O LATE GUJAR SINGH MANN

Wife of Late Kartar Singh Dhillon (SGT 6797)

Village: Jetthuke

Mata Ji passed away peacefully on 14 January 2024, leaving behind:

Children / Spouses:

Satish Kaur / Terlochan Singh

Ranjit Kaur / Awtar Singh

Mukhtiar Singh / Hardip Kaur

Jasbir Kaur / Late Garlhip Singh

Harjit Singh / Harmeet Kaur (May William)

Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Relatives & Friends.

Saskaar / Cremation: 3pm, 15 January 2024 (Monday) at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh Crematorium, Ipoh

Cortège leaves from home at 24, Taman Pertama 3, Taman Pertama, Ipoh at 2:30pm

Contact:

016 – 443 3489 (Ranjit)

012 – 562 9704 (Mukhtiar)

016 – 662 1728 (Harjit)

Her legacy is not measured by the wealth she leaves behind, but the love she shares, the lives she touches, and the memories she leaves behind. Our grandmother is a little bit parent, a little bit teacher and a little bit best friend.

| Entry: 14 Jan 2024 | Source: Family

