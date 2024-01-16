Satwant Kaur Saini (1924 – 2024), Former headmistress of Treacher MGS Taiping

In Loving Memory

Ms. SATWANT KAUR SAINI d/o DR. PURAN SINGH & SHRIMATI SAVITRI DEVI

(1942 – 2024)

Former headmistress of Treacher Methodist Girls’ School Taiping, Perak – 1973 to 1991, Peacefully departed on the 8th of January 2024.

Ms. Satwant leaves behind her sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, relatives, a host of friends and students who are among the many lives that she has impacted positively. Let us continue to celebrate her life, and treasure our cherished memories of her.

“What you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone monuments,

but what is woven into the lives of others.” — Thucydides

PAATH DA BHOG

SATURDAY January 20th 2024, 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, and thereafter Guru Ka Langgar.

(SEWA → at 2:00 PM)

At Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya (PJ Gurdwara)

(No. 4, Lorong Utara B, Off Jalan Utara, 46200, Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia)

For enquiries, please contact:

Bhupinder 019 359 8073

Dhanisha 010 458 2645

| Entry: 16 Jan 2024 | Source: Family

