‘Guru’s Gang’ food fair at Katong gurdwara

Katong Gurdwara’s (Guru’s Gang) Food Fair on 14 Jan 2024 – Photo: SIWEC

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

A group of children from the Gurdwara Sahib Katong came together for a fund raiser, featuring over 20 delicious home-cooked vegetarian dishes on Sunday (Jan 14). The proceeds from the Katong Gurdwara’s (Guru’s Gang) Food Fair went to the Sikh Welfare Society (SIWEC) Singapore. Photos courtesy of SIWEC.

