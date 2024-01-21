Mata Gurpal Kaur (Palo), (1944 – 2024), Puchong

MATA GURPAL KAUR (PALO)

d/o Late Sardar Sundar Singh & Late Sardarni Nihal Kaur

w/o Late Sardar Sarwan Singh

6-4-1944 – 21-1-2024

She will be dearly missed, lovingly remembered and forever cherished by all her siblings, children, spouses, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Cortege leaves at 12pm on Monday, 22 January 2024 from 10, Jalan Anggerik 3, Taman Puchong Perdana for cremation at MPSJ Crematorium, Batu 14, Puchong.

Saskaar (cremation) at 1pm

Contact:

012-981 8438 (Manveer)

017-362 3060 (Manjit)

| Entry: 21 Jan 2024 | Source: Family

