Mata Tej Kaur d/o Late Buta Singh (Tejo), Formerly from Jinjang Selatan

MATA TEJ KAUR D/O LATE BUTA SINGH (TEJO)

Wife of Late Mehar Singh (Sabra, Amritsar – Formerly from Jinjang Selatan)

Passed away peacefully on 21 January 2024

Leaving Behind

Children & Spouse:

Bachan Kaur & Mohan Singh

Late Autar Singh & Late Pritam Kaur

Atma Singh & Karamijit Kaur

Bajan Singh & Belwinder Kaur

Manjit Singh & Pritam Kaur

Manjit Kaur & Sikedar Singh

Gurdip Kaur & Late Pirthpal Singh

Kulvan Kaur & Rinjit Singh

Dhanwant Kaur & Amreek Singh

Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Relatives & Friends.

Cottage leaving residence at 8.30 am on 22 January 2024 (Monday) to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

Residence: 32, Jalan MR 1/15, M Residence, Bandar Tasik Puteri, 48200, Rawang, Selangor

Last respects from 10 am to 12 pm at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall. Cremation at 12:15 pm.

Akhand Path starts at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul on 26 January (Friday) at 8 am in small darbar. Sehaj Path da Bhog and Antim Ardaas at 11.30 am on 28 January. Guru Ka Langgar will be served.

Rinjit – 012 – 287 5247

Pardeep – 012 – 351 5276

Roshan – 012 – 264 7440

| Entry: 21 Jan 2024 | Source: Family

