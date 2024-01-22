Mata Tej Kaur d/o Late Buta Singh (Tejo), Formerly from Jinjang Selatan

MATA TEJ KAUR D/O LATE BUTA SINGH (TEJO)
Wife of Late Mehar Singh (Sabra, Amritsar – Formerly from Jinjang Selatan)
Passed away peacefully on 21 January 2024
Leaving Behind
Children & Spouse:
Bachan Kaur & Mohan Singh
Late Autar Singh & Late Pritam Kaur
Atma Singh & Karamijit Kaur
Bajan Singh & Belwinder Kaur
Manjit Singh & Pritam Kaur
Manjit Kaur & Sikedar Singh
Gurdip Kaur & Late Pirthpal Singh
Kulvan Kaur & Rinjit Singh
Dhanwant Kaur & Amreek Singh
Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Relatives & Friends.
Cottage leaving residence at 8.30 am on 22 January 2024 (Monday) to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL
Residence: 32, Jalan MR 1/15, M Residence, Bandar Tasik Puteri, 48200, Rawang, Selangor
Last respects from 10 am to 12 pm at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall. Cremation at 12:15 pm.
Akhand Path starts at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul on 26 January (Friday) at 8 am in small darbar. Sehaj Path da Bhog and Antim Ardaas at 11.30 am on 28 January. Guru Ka Langgar will be served.
Rinjit – 012 – 287 5247
Pardeep – 012 – 351 5276
Roshan – 012 – 264 7440
| Entry: 21 Jan 2024 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here