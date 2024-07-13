Exhilarating field trip for Subang Panjabi students 

On June 30 (Sunday), instead of the usual classroom confines, the students of the Punjabi Education Centre (PEC) Subang embarked on an exhilarating educational journey to the Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM) in Kepong, Kuala Lumpur.

PEC Subang trip to Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM) in Kepong, Kuala Lumpur on Jun 30, 2024 – Photo: PEC Subang

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

On Sundays, Subang gurdwara is usually a hive of activity, with more than 100 students attending the weekly Panjabi classes.

On June 30 (Sunday), instead of the usual classroom confines, the students of the Punjabi Education Centre (PEC) Subang embarked on an exhilarating educational journey to the Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM) in Kepong, Kuala Lumpur.

Under the guidance of Principal Phenji Amarjit Kaur, a total 118 students and parents, teachers and family members of the PEC Subang community embarked on the educational field trip.

Organised by the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) led by Sukhveer Singh, the field trip aimed to blend learning with adventure in the heart of nature.

The day kicked off with infectious energy as families, teachers, and students alike participated in a lively Bhangra Zumba session, accompanied by the pulsating beats of the dhol. This cultural infusion not only set the tone for the day but also united everyone in a spirit of enthusiasm and fellowship.

Following the energetic warm-up, the group was divided into smaller coloured teams, each led by an experienced guide for an immersive jungle trekking experience.

However, this was no ordinary trek. It was an educational exploration for the young and old. Along the way, the guides provided insightful explanations about the diverse flora and fauna of the region and their origins, turning the trek into a comprehensive outdoor classroom.

Students and adults were amazed at the wealth of knowledge shared, enhancing their understanding of Malaysia’s rich biodiversity.

After a brief break to recharge and reflection on lessons learned, the adventure continued with a thrilling treasure hunt. Drawing on the information obtained during the trek, teams eagerly navigated their way through the foliage, competing with one another to decipher clues and locate hidden treasures. This activity not only tested their knowledge but also fostered teamwork and problem-solving skills in an engaging outdoor setting.

As the day drew to a close, amidst laughter and shared stories of discovery, it was evident that this field trip had left a memorable mark on everyone involved. For the students of PEC Subang, it wasn’t just a day out; it was an opportunity to connect with nature, to learn beyond textbooks, and to create lasting memories with peers and enhancing family bond.

PEC Subang trip to Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM) in Kepong, Kuala Lumpur on Jun 30, 2024 – Photo: PEC Subang

Amarjit Kaur (left) and her team at the PEC Subang on the trip to Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM) in Kepong, Kuala Lumpur on Jun 30, 2024 – Photo: PEC Subang

PEC Subang trip to Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM) in Kepong, Kuala Lumpur on Jun 30, 2024 – Photo: PEC Subang

RELATED STORY:

Sehat Saath-Saath: To a healthier Punjabi community! (Asia Samachar, 30 April 2024)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here