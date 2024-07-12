Harchand Singh Gill Gurdial Singh (RF63651) (1955 – 2024)

HARCHAND SINGH GILL S/O LATE SARDAR GURDIAL SINGH

(Village Lehra Rohi, Punjab)

Departed peacefully on Friday, 12th July 2024.

Wife: Late Harvinder Kaur d/o late Sardar Bir Singh (Village Wada Bhai Ka, Punjab)

Deeply missed by his beloved children, relatives, and friends.

Children / Spouses

Late Kuldeep Singh Gill

Jasmeet Kaur Gill / Ravindar Singh

Ameet Singh Gill / Jasmin Kaur

Dalbir Singh Gill

Grandson: Teshvinder Singh Sidhu

FUNERAL: 13 JULY 2024 (Saturday)

Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew, Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

2pm – 3pm: Last Respect

3pm: Saskaar (cremation)

Contact:

Ameet Singh 011 – 2610 6365

Dalbir Singh 011 – 1698 7565

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh

| Entry: 12 July 2024 | Source: Family

