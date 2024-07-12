Harchand Singh Gill Gurdial Singh (RF63651) (1955 – 2024)

HARCHAND SINGH GILL S/O LATE SARDAR GURDIAL SINGH
(Village Lehra Rohi, Punjab)
Departed peacefully on Friday, 12th July 2024.
Wife: Late Harvinder Kaur d/o late Sardar Bir Singh (Village Wada Bhai Ka, Punjab)
Deeply missed by his beloved children, relatives, and friends.
Children / Spouses
Late Kuldeep Singh Gill
Jasmeet Kaur Gill / Ravindar Singh
Ameet Singh Gill / Jasmin Kaur
Dalbir Singh Gill
Grandson: Teshvinder Singh Sidhu
FUNERAL: 13 JULY 2024 (Saturday)
Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew, Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur
2pm – 3pm: Last Respect
3pm: Saskaar (cremation)
Contact:
Ameet Singh 011 – 2610 6365
Dalbir Singh 011 – 1698 7565
Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh
| Entry: 12 July 2024 | Source: Family
