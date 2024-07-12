In Loving Memory: Lakhbir Singh Gill (PBS) (1956 – 2019), Retired Singapore Police Force Officer

5th Anniversary

LAKHBIR SINGH GILL

18 .9.1956 – 12.7.2019

Retired Singapore Police Force Officer

(Pind Sarli, Amritsar. Mount Emily, Singapore)

Wife: Srinder Kaur d/o Bhagwan Singh

Daughter & Son-in-Law: Dr Kiran Kaur Gill & Captain Suneel Singh Rekhraj

A humble Family-man who was a supportive husband and a Father par excellence who doted on his light of his life: his only child, Kiran.

Lakhbir is fondly remembered for having the loudest laugh in a room, his booming voice was unmistakable, and he was unapologetically genuine. Always ready to help the Sikh community in Singapore, he devoted alot of his time to Sewa post retirement. As a proud Police Officer he carried himself to high standards that he embodied lifelong.

It has been 5 years since he passed on but Lakhbir will eternally be remembered by loved ones.

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 12 July 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here