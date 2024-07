Mata Sukhdey Kaur (1940 – 2024), Bandar Baru Selayang

IN OUR HEARTS FOREVER

MATA SUKHDEY KAUR

11/12/1940 – 11/7/2024

Mata Ji will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Husband: Late Harbhajan Singh

Children / Spouses:

Sinda Kaur / Sukhvant Singh

Late Raj Kaur / Amar Singh

Late Hari Singh / Harjinder Kaur

Jagjit Singh / Sukhdev Kaur

Grandchildren:

Inderpal Kaur, Ishwinderjit Singh, Harpreet Singh, Harprem Singh, Anilprem Singh, Harinder Singh, Kasvin Kaur, Avtar Kaur, Daljeet Kaur

Great Grandchildren:

Fateh Singh and Kabir Singh

FUNERAL: 12 July 2024 (Friday)

Cortege departs from residence at 10.30am.

Add: No. 31, Jalan 2/20 A, Bandar Baru Selayang, 68100 Selangor

Saskaar (cremation) at Jalan Loke Yew crematorium, Kuala Lumpur at 12pm.

AKHAND PATH:

16/07/24 @ 9am till 18/07/24 @ 12pm at residence.

PATH DA BHOG:

20 July 2024, from 9.30am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa, Kuala Lumpur.

Contact:

Sukhvant Singh (son in-law): 019-3195382

Inderpal Kaur (granddaughter): 019-6648328

| Entry: 11 July 2024 | Source: Family

