Historic gathering! 11 Sikh MPs come together

11 Sikh MPs who won in UK’s 2024 general election

By Asia Samachar | Britain |

The UK Parliament saw history in the making when 11 Sikhs won as Members of Parliament (MPs) as the Labour Party formed the new government with a clear and commanding majority.

They were led by Preet Kaur Gill and Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi who are returning to the house for the third time.

“In true Sikh ethos, look forward to serving everyone – regardless of background, or gender, or colour, or creed,” said Tan Dhesi, as he’s known, in a social media update, along with a group photo.

Sharing the same photo, Preet said it was brilliant to see a record level of Sikh representation in Parliament.

“It was the privilege of my life to be the first Sikh woman elected to UK Parliament. Congratulations to all my new Labour colleagues – I look forward to working together,” she added.

In his note, first-time MP Jas Athwal said: “Such an honour to stand shoulder to shoulder with such a talented group of Sikh Labour MPs….Making history as part of the most diverse government parliament has ever seen.”

Aside from Preet, four other Sikh women MPs were Satvir Kaur (Southampton Test), Harpreet Kaur Uppal (Huddersfield), Sonia Kaur Kumar (Dudley) and Kirith Ahluwalia Entwistle (Bolton North East).

The other Sikh candidates who will serve as MPs under Prime Minister Keir Starmer are Gurinder Singh Josan (Smethwick), Warinder Singh Juss (Wolverhampton West), Dr Jeevun Sandher (Loughborough) and Baggy Shanker @ Bhagat Singh Shanker (Derby South), all first-time MPs as well.

Top, Left to right: Preet Kaur Gill (Birmingham Edgbaston), Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi (Slough), Baggy Shanker (Derby South), Gurinder Singh Josan (Smethwick), Dr Jeevun Sandher (Loughborough), Warinder Singh Juss (Wolverhampton West) and Jas Athwal (Ilford South). Bottom, right to left: Sonia Kaur Kumar (Dudley), Harpreet Kaur Uppal (Huddersfield), Kirith Ahluwalia Entwistle (Bolton North East), Satvir Kaur (Southampton Test) and Nadia Whittomemp (Nottingham East).

