Balvinder Kaur (19784 – 2024), Bandar Saujana Putra

BALVINDER KAUR D/O BALDEV SINGH GREWAL

(Bandar Saujana Putra)

1.6.1974 – 11.8.2024

Passed away peacefully on 11th August 2024

Sadly missed and forever remembered by:

Husband: Gurvinder Singh
Father: Baldev Singh Grewal
Mother: Late Harbans Kaur, Hardial Kaur
Son: Rahul Singh
Daughters: Shveen Kaur, Reeha Kaur
Sister: Harvinder Kaur / Shasi
Brother: Sarbjit Singh / Erma
Nephew: Sidh
Nieces: Sierra, Sania, Samaira
Cousins, in-laws, relatives and friends.

FUNERAL: 13 Aug 2024 (Tuesday)

Last respects: 2pm – 4pm:
Cremation (saskaar): 4pm
Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Lot 294, 295, Jalan Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur

PATH DA PHOG

24 Aug 2024 (Saturday), from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm
Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

For futher enquiries contact:
Gurvinder (Jay) 012 – 299 8174
Dharminder 012 – 305 9927
Jasbere 019 – 215 1484

