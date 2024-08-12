Balvinder Kaur (19784 – 2024), Bandar Saujana Putra

BALVINDER KAUR D/O BALDEV SINGH GREWAL

(Bandar Saujana Putra)

1.6.1974 – 11.8.2024

Passed away peacefully on 11th August 2024

Sadly missed and forever remembered by:

Husband: Gurvinder Singh

Father: Baldev Singh Grewal

Mother: Late Harbans Kaur, Hardial Kaur

Son: Rahul Singh

Daughters: Shveen Kaur, Reeha Kaur

Sister: Harvinder Kaur / Shasi

Brother: Sarbjit Singh / Erma

Nephew: Sidh

Nieces: Sierra, Sania, Samaira

Cousins, in-laws, relatives and friends.

FUNERAL: 13 Aug 2024 (Tuesday)

Last respects: 2pm – 4pm:

Cremation (saskaar): 4pm

Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Lot 294, 295, Jalan Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur

PATH DA PHOG

24 Aug 2024 (Saturday), from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

For futher enquiries contact:

Gurvinder (Jay) 012 – 299 8174

Dharminder 012 – 305 9927

Jasbere 019 – 215 1484

| Entry: 12 Aug 2024 | Source: Family

