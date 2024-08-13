One time sawmill grader Paramjit Gill bags 4 gold medals at Canadian Masters Outdoor Championship

Paramjit Gill makes an impressive showing an Canadian Masters Outdoor Championship in August 2024

By Devinder Singh Chahal | Canada |

A senior Sikh athlete Sikh showed an amazing performance at the recent Canadian Masters Outdoor Championship, a tournament for those above 35 years-old.

Paramjit Singh Gill won four gold and one medals in the 65-69 age group at championship which ended on Aug 4 in Laval, Quebec (just outside Montreal).

He won gold in pentathlon, hammer throw, shot put and weight throw, and the silver for discus.

Paramjit Gill, is a son of Sardarni Randhir Kaur Chahal and Sardar Jang Bahadur Singh Gill, of Khokhar, near Tanda, Hoshianpur, Punjab, India.

He graduated with a BA from Government Mohindra College, Patiala, and received a Diploma in Physical Teaching Education from Government College of Physical Education, Patiala.

He migrated to Canada in 1989 and spent the majority of his time in Quesnel, BC, where he developed skills in tree plantation, designated first aid, and as a grader man in a sawmill. Thereafter, he moved to Abbotsford, BC, for the betterment of his children’s education at the university level. Here, he started as a private insurance broker.

After his retirement last year, he fully committed himself to training for competition at a Canadian Championship. His dream to participate in a pentathlon competition was achieved by obtaining a gold medal.

“Masters” are defined as women and men 35 and over. Therefore, Masters championship competition is limited to those ages, in 5-year age groups, up to the age of the oldest competitor. Competition is also often provided for “sub-masters” of both sexes, who are younger than the official Masters ages, but are at least 30 years old; i. e., men and women aged 30 to 34.

