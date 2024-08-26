BAC Sikh Society and KL Sikhs Community Service join forces for charity event

BAC Sikh Society and Kuala Lumpur Sikhs Community Service members distributing food in Kuala Lumpur

By Joash Pandita | Malaysia |

In a powerful display of unity that is well known to the Sikhs around the world, the BAC Sikh Society recently united with the Kuala Lumpur Sikhs Community Service to host and participate in a charity event aimed at supporting individuals facing food shortages. This event was made possible due to the unyielding dedication and hard work of 20 volunteers, each one embodying the core Sikh values of Sewa (selfless service) and community care.

For the full story, go here.

RELATED STORY:

USM Sikh students lead Penang beach clean-up (Asia Samachar, 2 June 2024)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here