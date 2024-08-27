First Mithi Yaad: Avatar Singh s/o Darshan Singh

In quiet grace, your kindness always lit the way,

With steadfast integrity, you led by selfless example,

And in our hearts, your memory will forever be with us.

1st Mithi Yaad Path Da Bhog

In Loving Memory Of

AVATAR SINGH S/O LATE DARSHAN SINGH

Devoted Husband, Father & Grandfather

Departed on 11th September 2023

Wife: LATE PRETAM KAUR D/O LATE GURCHARAN SINGH

Deeply missed and always remembered by:

Children / Spouses:

Dr. Harjinder Singh (IPOH) / Dr. Paream Kaur (IPOH)

Late Nareender Kaur (UK) / Dr. Paul Dolman (UK)

Raveender Singh (S’PORE) / Sangeeta Palta (S’PORE)

Grandchildren: Ashvinder, Ashlynder, Armaan Dev, Mahaan & Pavan Dev

And brothers, sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins & a host of relatives and friends.

Prayers to be held at Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak, Shah Alam on the 31st August 2024 from 0930 – 1200.

Kindly Treat this as a personal invitation from the family.

Contact: Dr. Harjinder Singh (016 831 2379) & Raveender Singh (+65 9188 7293)

