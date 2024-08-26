Citibank’s Kuldeep Singh joins MBSB as wholesale banking head

In his new role at MBSB Group, Kuldeep will oversee the Group’s Wholesale businesses across MBSB Bank and MIDF, which include Investment Banking, Financial Markets, Corporate Banking, and Asset Management.

Kuldeep Singh joins MBSB Bank

Malaysian financial institution MBSB Group has appointed Kuldeep Singh, who has more than two decades of experience in wholesale markets, as the the Group’s Head of Wholesale Banking.

Kuldeep moves from Citigroup, which he joined in 2008, holding senior roles at the country, regional, and global levels.

In a statement today, MBSB said throughout his career, Kuldeep has been widely recognized for his expertise in product innovation, profitable macro risk management, reengineering global FX business practices, and spearheading proprietary fintech investment in the region.

His responsibilities have extended across various markets, including Hong Kong, ASEAN, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Jakarta, London, and New York.

Kuldeep has also had extensive interactions with senior regulators worldwide and is highly sought after for his deep understanding of macroeconomic environments and their implications for financial markets.

He has actively advocated for the development of capital markets through his appointments to industry bodies, including serving as an ExCo member with the Asia Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (ASIFMA) and the Treasury Markets Association of Hong Kong.

In his new role at MBSB Group, Kuldeep will oversee the Group’s Wholesale businesses across MBSB Bank and MIDF, which include Investment Banking, Financial Markets, Corporate Banking, and Asset Management.

MBSB Group CEO Rafe Haneef said: “We are excited to have Kuldeep on board. His wealth of experience, coupled with his innovative approach to wholesale banking, aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. Our long-term ambition for the group is to deliver double-digit Return on Equity, and to achieve this, we need to focus on delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to our clients.”

