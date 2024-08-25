Transport minister attends Sri Sendayan gurdwara groundbreaking ceremony

"This is an up-coming township, it's a good township. The land will be valuable in 50 years," Dr Sukhdarshan Singh Dhillon, one of key prime movers of the gurdwara project, told Asia Samachar in an interview today before the groundbreaking ceremony.

Malaysian transport minister Anthony Loke signing the plaque for the groundbreaking ceremony of Gurdwara Sahib Sri Sendayan. With him is Dr Sukhdarshan Singh Dhillon, developer Matrix founder Lee (1st from left) and other invited guests

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

The Sikh community in Bandar Sri Sendayan, a fast developing township neighbouring Seremban and Port Dickson, held the groundbreaking ceremony today (Aug 25) for a gurdwara which is expected to be up and running in 2027.

The new gurdwara will serve local Sikh community, counting more than three dozen families, and those from surrounding areas which include S2 Heights, Bandar Ainsdale, Rasa Kemayan, Mambau and Seremban 2.

“This is an up-coming township, it’s a good township. The land will be valuable in 50 years,” Dr Sukhdarshan Singh Dhillon, one of key prime movers of the gurdwara project, told Asia Samachar in an interview today before the groundbreaking ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by federal transport minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook, the Member of Parliament for Seremban and Member of the Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Chennah.

Also present was Matrix Concepts Holdings Bhd founder and Group Executive Deputy Chairman Lee Tian Hock.

The 1.1 acres land was allocated no cost by Matrix Concepts, owner of the Bandar Sri Sendayan flagship project.

Dr Sukhdarshan is the president of the Persatuan Penganut Sikhism Negeri Sembilan, a registered NGO which now owns the land.

(Next: How will Sri Sendayan work with the Seremban gurdwara, which currently serves the Sikh Sanggat in that area? What are the plans moving forward for the new Sri Sendayan gurdwara?)

