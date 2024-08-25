Remembering Dr Jasbir Singh: A Legacy of Wisdom, Wit, and Warmth

Malaysia and the Sikh nation loses a jewel in Dr Jasbir Singh, a tireless and dedicated humanitarian. The recently retired central banker was an active Sikh volunteer. Dorothy Ung and a number of former colleagues pay tribute to this amazing man who lived a principled life and dedicated a big part of it to serving others

Dr Jasbir Singh (1964-2024)

By Dorothy Ung | Malaysia |

Working with Dr. Jasbir Singh (a.k.a. Dr. J) at Human Capital Development Centre (HCDC) of Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) for so many years was a true privilege. If I had to sum him up in three words, they’d be wise, witty, and warmhearted.

Dr. J was the epitome of a wise man and a lifelong learner. Starting as a clerical officer, he didn’t just climb the ranks to become a Manager—he soared. With the support of Bank scholarships, he never stopped bettering himself. I’ll never forget our time together in Melbourne, where we both pursued postgraduate studies—me working on my Masters in Knowledge Management (KM), and Dr. J, with his ever-present ambition, earning his Ph.D. When he returned, he didn’t just come back with a degree—he brought new ideas, led KM initiatives and becoming a passionate advocate for KM in the Bank.

But it wasn’t just his intellect that stood out. Dr. J had a way of brightening every room he entered with his wit. Each morning, he’d stride into the department, belting out a hearty “Good morning!”—first to the “chicks” (the young ladies) and then to the “roast chickens” (the senior ladies), as he teasingly called them. Everyone adored him. He had this incredible ability to make people feel at ease, to make them laugh, and to make them think positively in challenging times. I always marvelled at how new hires would light up the moment he began speaking during onboarding sessions. They hung on his every word, charmed by his quick wit and natural storytelling. And oh, how he loved to joke about being the most handsome Sikh in the Bank!

But beyond the humour and the wisdom, Dr. J had a heart of gold. He was always there to listen, to offer advice, or just to share a moment. He had a way of making you feel like you were the only person in the room, giving you his full attention. His love for his family was evident in every word he spoke about them, often with a humorous twist, but always with immense pride. And while he was a devoted father to his own three children, he was also a mentor and father figure to countless young professionals at BNM.

Dr. J, I will miss you more than words can express. You didn’t just make the Bank a better place—you made it feel like home for so many of us. Your legacy of wisdom, wit, and warmth will continue to inspire us all. Thank you for your friendship, your guidance, and for leaving a lasting impact on every life you touched.

(Dorothy Ung was a former colleague of Dr Jasbir Singh, an active Sikh volunteer who served as Jathedar of Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia from 2016 to 2020)

MORE FROM FORMER COLLEAGUES AT THE CENTRAL BANK

TAY LENG TENG: Dr Jasbir has a very kind heart – he would not even hurt an ant! That is why everybody loves Dr Jasbir. Dr Jasbir has very a good sense of humor, even in a stressed situation. He could put a smile on the face of anyone who listened to him. Thank you for being a great colleague, a special friend, and my comrade whom together chartered Kijang Toastmasters Club! You will be deeply missed. May your soul be blessed, Dr J.

S. SHAHRIN SHEIKH ISMAIL: Doc. J, as I always called hiM. A great friend & like ‘abang’ to me. Always there for me to share challenges & success. You’ll be remembered…always…

Jasbir Singh (right) at the SNSM’s Vaiskahi programme in Kuala Lumpur on April 2, 2016, taken at close to 10pm – Photo: Harnarinder Singh Harry

SHARMALA NARASINGAM: Dr. Jasbir Singh was one of the first people I had the privilege of meeting when I returned from my studies abroad. From the start, his kindness and warmth stood out, making him not just a colleague, but a friend and mentor to many of us at BNM. Dr. J, as we affectionately called him, had a special way of making everyone feel valued, always ready with a kind word or a bit of humor to brighten our day. His presence brought a sense of camaraderie and joy that made our workplace feel more like a community. He will be deeply missed, and his spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

ANAS: “We’ve been through a lot, you and I, brother. Since working together from 2010. I am forever grateful for the chance to know you, working on so many projects together, designing learning curriculum together, being frustrated together, getting hurrays together, and seeking joys in giving back to communities together. You know, and i know. God knows more. Thank you, brother. Thank you. You will be terribly missed.

Jasbir Singh

JEREMY LEE: I first met Jasbir when we were transfered to the newly set up BNM Shah Alam Branch in 1989. Besides working full time at BNM, Jasbir was diligently pursuing his bachelor degree at USM (distance learning and as an external undergraduate student) then. He knew from his early days working at BNM that the only way he could enhance his career path is to be a qualified person academically.

His tenacity, perseverance and commitment in pursuing his dreams towards attaining tertiary education was so evidently clear when Jasbir did not stopped after graduating with the Social Science, Economics & Political Science degree from Universiti Sains Malaysia. He went on to pursue a Master in Economics from Universiti Putra Malaysia and thereafter, he pursued a Doctor of Philosophy in Knowledge Management at University of Melbourne. Hat off to you, my dear friend!

Dr Jasbir, you deserved all the glory, commendation and recognition in completing an awesome journey triumphantly – a journey which you have made so many sacrifices and yet you remained steadfast in discharging your roles remarkably (as a husband to your wife and father to your children, and a responsible and committed staff of BNM in the most humble manner, at all times). Your friendliness and ever ready to help attitude made you a class of your own! We will missed you forever. May you rest in peace and be placed amongst the saints in heaven.

SUKHDAVE SINGH: I recall his smile and gentle conversation, never a frown on his face. I recall seeing him and Balbir heading out for lunch on their motorbike. Jasbir, Balbir and I were the 3 most senior Sikhs (in terms of years of service) in BNM. I believe he served BNM with integrity and passion. He was a gentle soul who did not willingly seek to offend anybody. For me, he displayed the 3 qualities that in Sikhism is considered as contributing to a live well lived: meditating on God, working with integrity, sharing with others. I will miss him.

AFENDI RASHDI: He was always honest, cheerful and frank. My wife and I had the wonderful opportunity to have known him as a friend, and many condolences to his family. May he rest in peace and will be dearly missed as a team mate, colleague and as a friend. I am still sad about the news. I still remember the day we had our teh tarik at the place in briekfields with Balbir and Dr J before our hockey game in Pantai ????

PARVINDAR KAUR: Dr Jasbir is a soul filled with positive vibe. A cheerful, friendly and energetic person. Humor is his close friend and never once did I see him getting angry or upset with anyone. Often time , when I’m driving from home to BNM, his proton saga car is always infront of me . When asked , why you not changing your old car , his answer to me will always be filled with humor. Will never forget his advise when I was planning my movement within the BNM. You will be missed dearly , Dr J ❤️Gone to soon

(We thanks Balbir Singh, another BNM staffer and an active Sikh volunteer from Seremban, for compiling these feedback. Balbir’s friendship with Dr Jasbir goes back to the late 1980s)

