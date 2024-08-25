In Loving Memory: Gurdial Singh & Manjit Kaur, Batu Gajah / Seremban

IN LOVING MEMORY (Mithi Yaad)

Of Our Beloved Late Parents

SARDAR GURDIAL SINGH

10th Year Barsi

(1934 – 2014)

Retired Sgt. Major, Batu Gajah Prison

SARDARNI MANJIT KAUR (WARDERNI)

18th Year Barsi

(1944 – 2006)

In Loving Memory of Our Beloved Parents

Although many years have passed since you left us, the echoes of your love and the warmth of your memories continue to illuminate our hearts. You were truly extraordinary parents and grandparents, and we are forever grateful to Waheguru for the precious gift of your love and the cherished memories that keep your spirit alive within us.

Forever remembered and profoundly missed by your children/spouses, grandchildren, relatives, and friends.

PATH DA PHOG

8th September 2024 (Sunday), 10.00am to 12.00 pm

Gurdwara Sahib Seremban

Please treat this as a personal invitation

Contact details:

Bhagvant @ Peji – 012 – 388 9402

Nevin – 019 – 264 0713

Penay – 016 – 655 8824

