Kashvinder Singh (Keshu) (1965 – 2024), Sentul

KASHVINDER SINGH (KESHU) S/O GAGJIT SINGH

25.12.1965 – 27.8.2024

Village: Dariapur; District: Mansa

With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved Keshu, fondly known to all. Keshu was a kind and humble soul whose warmth and generosity touched everyone he met. His unwavering compassion and gentle spirit will be remembered fondly by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy of kindness and humility will forever remain in our hearts.

Parents: Late Gagjit Singh Randhawa and Late Mahinder Kaur

Wife: Kulwinder Kaur

Children:

Gagandeep Singh

Aartipreet Kaur

Brother: Palvinder Singh

Sister: Kiranpreet Kaur / Jasdeep Singh

Nephew: Gauravdeep Singh

FUNERAL: 28th August 2024 (Wednesday)

PATH DA BHOG

Guru Nanak Darbar Tatt Khalsa Diwan, Kuala Lumpur

7 September 2024, Saturday, from 6 to 8pm

For further inquiries, please contact:

Gagan (010 – 216 1098)

Kiran (012 – 403 0811)

In gentle light, he finds his place,

Where dreams of peace and love embrace.

With parents dear, he’s now at rest,

Their hearts united, forever blessed.

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 27 Aug 2024; Updated: 28 Aug 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here