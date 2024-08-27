Kashvinder Singh (Keshu) (1965 – 2024), Sentul

KASHVINDER SINGH (KESHU) S/O GAGJIT SINGH
25.12.1965 – 27.8.2024
Village: Dariapur; District: Mansa
With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved Keshu, fondly known to all. Keshu was a kind and humble soul whose warmth and generosity touched everyone he met. His unwavering compassion and gentle spirit will be remembered fondly by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy of kindness and humility will forever remain in our hearts.
Parents: Late Gagjit Singh Randhawa and Late Mahinder Kaur
Wife: Kulwinder Kaur
Children:
Gagandeep Singh
Aartipreet Kaur
Brother: Palvinder Singh
Sister: Kiranpreet Kaur / Jasdeep Singh
Nephew: Gauravdeep Singh
FUNERAL: 28th August 2024 (Wednesday)
PATH DA BHOG
Guru Nanak Darbar Tatt Khalsa Diwan, Kuala Lumpur
7 September 2024, Saturday, from 6 to 8pm
For further inquiries, please contact:
Gagan (010 – 216 1098)
Kiran (012 – 403 0811)
In gentle light, he finds his place,
Where dreams of peace and love embrace.
With parents dear, he’s now at rest,
Their hearts united, forever blessed.
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 27 Aug 2024; Updated: 28 Aug 2024 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here