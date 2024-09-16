First Mithi Yaad: Dr. Sandeep Singh Panthlia (1982 – 2023)

Waheguru Ji ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji ki Fateh

1st Mithi Yaad.

In ever loving memory of

DR. SANDEEP SINGH PANTHLIA

(3.8.82 – 5.10.23)

beloved son of

Dr. Amarjit Singh & Mdm. Amrit Kaur Klebang Besar, Melaka.

Kirtan, Path da Bhog & Ardas will be held at

Gurdwara Sahib Melaka on

Sunday, 22nd Sept 2024, 10 am – 12 noon,

followed by Guru ka Langgar.

Please treat this as a personal invitation from our family.

| Entry: 16 Sept 2024 | Source: Family

