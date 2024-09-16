Mata Amirjit Kaur (1945 – 2024), Butterworth

MATA AMIRJIT KAUR D/O HAKKAM SINGH

19.5.1945 – 16.9.2024

Husband: Late Davinder Singh Purba

Passed away peacefully on 16th September 2024

SASKAAR (CREMATION)

3.30pm 16th September 2024 (Monday)

Crematorium, Jalan Siram, Butterworth

Cortege leaves residence at 3pm from residence at No 26, Lorong Ceri 2, Taman Aman, Off Jalan Raja Uda, 12300, Butterworth, Pulau Pinang

PATH DA BHOG

28 September, Saturday, 10am-12pm

Gurdwara Sahib Butterworth

Contact

Ravinder Singh (012-4618420)

Satvinder Kaur (012-5355150)

| Entry: 16 Sept 2024 | Source: Family

