Mata Amirjit Kaur (1945 – 2024), Butterworth

MATA AMIRJIT KAUR D/O HAKKAM SINGH
19.5.1945 – 16.9.2024
Husband: Late Davinder Singh Purba
Passed away peacefully on 16th September 2024
SASKAAR (CREMATION)
3.30pm 16th September 2024 (Monday)
Crematorium, Jalan Siram, Butterworth
Cortege leaves residence at 3pm from residence at No 26, Lorong Ceri 2, Taman Aman, Off Jalan Raja Uda, 12300, Butterworth, Pulau Pinang
PATH DA BHOG
28 September, Saturday, 10am-12pm
Gurdwara Sahib Butterworth
Contact
Ravinder Singh (012-4618420)
Satvinder Kaur (012-5355150)
| Entry: 16 Sept 2024 | Source: Family
