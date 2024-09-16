Ranjit Singh Dhesi (1948 – 2024), Formerly Manager, Gurdwara Sahib Melaka

RANJIT SINGH DHESI S/O SOHAN SINGH

(A long-serving sewadar, Gurdwara Manager, at Gurdwara Sahib Melaka)

27.3.1948 – 16.9.2024

A humble family man. Born in Ipoh, Perak, he spent his early adult life in Raub, Pahang, and later committed to sewa at Gurdwara Sahib Melaka.

Wife: Sarbjit Kaur

Late Karam Kaur (passed away)

Children:

Ranjeeta Kaurr Dhesi

Surmukh Singh Dhesi

Baldip Singh Dhesii

Gur Karan Vir Singh Dhesi

Grandchild: Aryan Vir Singh

FUNERAL:

17 Sept 2024 (Tuesday)

2.15pm: Cortège leaves from residence at 10, Jalan Puteri 12/18, Bandar Puteri Puchong, 47100 Selangor

3pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Puchong Crematorium (Add: Lot 7374, Jalan Bunga Kertas, Puchong, Batu 14, 47100 Puchong, Selangor)

PATH DA BHOG:

29 September 2024, Sunday, 10am onwards

Gurdwara Sahib Melaka

Baldip Singh 010 – 661 6673

| Entry: 16 Sept 2024 | Source: Family

