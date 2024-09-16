Anything wrong Sikhs celebrating birthdays & anniversaries?

In essence, while some may argue through their articles advocating a return to the "pure" form of Sikhism based solely on Gurbani and historical precedents, many Sikhs find meaning in the evolving practices that help them stay connected to their heritage in a contemporary context. - Dr B. S. Bains

By Dr. B. S. Bains | Opinion |

Many articles are being written by Sikhs discouraging anniversaries as well as cultural celebrations like Lodi and Diwali, labeling them as “ignorant, foolish and unnecessary rituals” that stray from the core teachings of Gurbani.

This creates confusion, guilt and conflict in our Sikh society. My question is why not?

Things have changed over generations and we cannot take examples of the past to fit into today’s lifestyle. Here’s a possible counter-argument if it may interest you.

Cultural Evolution: Traditions and practices evolve over time, and what may not have been practiced in the past could gain significance in later generations. Just because a ritual wasn’t observed during the Guru’s time doesn’t mean it’s inherently wrong today. Celebrating Guru Sahib’s wedding anniversary or other events could serve as a means for modern Sikhs to connect emotionally with their history and heritage.

Intent Behind Celebrations: The key aspect of any religious observance is the intent behind it. If these celebrations inspire devotion, bring the families and community together, and serve as moments to reflect on Guru Sahib’s teachings or individual families’ memories of joy, they could be seen as positive. The outward form of a celebration does not necessarily take away from its spiritual depth if the purpose remains rooted in reflection on Gurbani and the Gurus’ teachings.

Diverse Interpretations: Sikhism has a rich tradition of interpretation. While some argue that these celebrations are a diversion from the essence of Sikhism, others might view them as additional opportunities to remember the Gurus or bring families together.

In the pretext of history, remembering the Gurus’ lives, including their personal milestones, can be viewed as a way of honoring their legacy.

The Role of History and Oral Tradition: Just because certain practices or ceremonies were not recorded or celebrated in documented history doesn’t mean they lack value. Oral traditions, community-driven practices, and evolving customs have always been part of religious and cultural life.

Personal Devotion: Finally, for many Sikhs, these observances are deeply personal expressions of love and devotion. Criticizing them outright as “ignorance” might overlook the personal connection individuals and communities feel with their faith.

In essence, while some may argue through their articles advocating a return to the “pure” form of Sikhism based solely on Gurbani and historical precedents, many Sikhs find meaning in the evolving practices that help them stay connected to their heritage in a contemporary context. The spiritual essence of a practice, however, often lies in the intention and devotion behind it.

I say go ahead, find a reason to celebrate togetherness. May it be Lodi, Rakhi Bandan, Diwali and any other anniversaries.

Years ago in the early 1990s, my late wife, Taranjit, and I introduced children’s playbooks to the market, similar to the well-known Ladybird books in English. Despite our efforts, we faced significant criticism and dissatisfaction, especially from senior members of the community. The challenge among us Sikhs is that we often conflate religion with language, script, culture, clothing, grooming, and music. We need to separate these elements to allow each one its own identity and space for growth.

Today, there seems to be a greater understanding as ideologies evolve. However, the latest controversy centers around the use of thumb drives and mobile phones to access Gurbani. It’s important to remember that Gurbani’s wisdom came from the divine thin air, Bani is Guru. That is what Guru Ji bowed before. Since writing on paper was the available technology at the time, it took the form of a book we now call the Granth. But our reverence is not for the paper or ink; it’s for the divine message itself.

Dr Balwant Singh Bains is a Malaysia-based kirtan enthusiast and a practicing physiotherapist with a chain of physiotherapy clinics.

