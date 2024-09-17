The Irish Sewadar – The Punjab Feed

Declan McBay – Photo: The Punjab Feed

Declan McBay is an Irish man with a heart immersed in sewa (selfless services). The Derry resident first visited the gurdwara in 2015 in an organised tour. What he saw captured his heart, and kept him coming back.

